Theft at jewellery store in Noida mall

Aug 02, 2019

Noida: A diamond necklace was stolen from a jewellery showroom in a mall in Sector 39A on Sunday by an unidentified person. An FIR was registered in the case, police said.

According to the store manager, the incident occurred around 5pm during rush hours when an unidentified person came in to the store and stole the necklace from the counter.

Police said that it is not clear at the moment whether this was a theft or not. “The necklace could simply have been misplaced. We are working to see whether this was a theft or not. The value of the necklace is not more than ₹80,000,” said JS Tomar, investigation officer.

Police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage for details.

