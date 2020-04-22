e-paper
Thieves decamp with liquor worth ₹4 lakh in Zirakpur

Thieves decamp with liquor worth ₹4 lakh in Zirakpur

The thieves broke open the locks of the shutter of a liquor vend on Zirakpur-Patiala Road and took away scotch whiskey, including Blenders Pride, Vat 69, Teacher’s, Black Dog and Black Label

cities Updated: Apr 22, 2020 19:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The thieves broke open the locks of the liquor vend’s shutter and took away scotch whiskey.
The thieves broke open the locks of the liquor vend’s shutter and took away scotch whiskey.(HT)
         

Despite police patrolling and curfew in place, unidentified people targeted a liquor vend on Zirakpur-Patiala Road and decamped with liquor worth ₹4 lakh on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The thieves broke open the locks of the liquor vend’s shutter and took away scotch whiskey, including Blenders Pride, Vat 69, Teacher’s, Black Dog and Black Label.

Liquor contractor Gaurav stated in the complaint that on Wednesday morning, he got a call from the police saying that his outlet was open. Following this, he visited the spot and found that a theft had taken place at his property.

He said his other liquor vends in Kakrala and Nadiali villages have also been targeted earlier and cases registered at Banur and Sohana police stations.

