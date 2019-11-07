Think and analyse is Soman’s TT mantra

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:16 IST

Pune Nine-year-old Shouren Soman has become a household name when in comes to table tennis. It was his grandmother’s wish that Soman should take up a sport, and he chose table tennis two-and-a-half-years ago. Now, Soman only deals in trophies.

Soman, who had competed in a number of finals in 2019, was up against Swaroop Bhadalkar in the midget category final, where he rallied from one game down to clinch the match 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4 during the concluded 50th inter district championship 81st Maharashtra State Table Tennis Championship at shiv chhatrapati Sports complex in Balewadi on Thursday.

It was his first state championship title.Soman also has four state ranking titles, five district ranking titles and one district championship title.

“I think and analyse my game, this helps me to improve. I train with my coach Neeraj Honap for at least six hours a day at Symbiosis Sports Centre and AIMS tennis academy. All my hard work has paid of because of my coach,” said Soman.

When he is not playing, Soman likes to discuss the game with his coach. “I discuss things like when a spin-heavy rubber side of the racquet should be used or how to develop other shots with my coach, this helps me understand the game better,” explained Soman.

He adds, “My favourite player is Ma Long – Rio Olympics Champion. I like the way he serves. I keep watching his videos on the Internet. I also like playing cricket but will focus on playing professional table tennis in the future.”

Tough semi-final outing

Playing back to back matches took a toll on Soman’s health. In the semi-final against fourth seeded Mayuresh Sawant of Thane, Soman lost the second and third game before winning next two. “I was tired, due to which I was not able to play my natural game, which allowed the opponent to win back to back games. Advice from my coach and cheering from my parents helped me to regain my confidence and I managed to win the match,” explained Soman who scored 11-6, 5-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6 win over Sawant.

Results:

Boys

Midget: 1-Shouren Soman (Pna) bt 6-Swaroop Bhadalkar (Pna) 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 11-4

Cadet: 2-Hriday Deshpande (Thn) bt 4-Pranav Gholkar (Pna) 11-6, 9-11, 11-4, 11-3, 11-5

Sub Junior: 2-Rajveer Shah (Msd) bt 1-Aadil Anand(Msd) 11-5, 11-6, 14-16, 11-8, 11-1

Youth:1- Chinmaya Somaiya (Msd) bt 2-Shubham Ambre (Mcd) 11-9, 5-11, 9-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-6

Girls:

Midget: 1-Raina Bhoota (Thn) bt Naisha Rewaskar (Pna) 11-4, 11-8, 11-8

Cadet: 1-Jennifer Varghese (Ngp) bt 2-Devyani Kulkarni (Pna) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9, 11-6

Sub Junior: 1-Pritha Vartiakr (Pna) bt 2-Taneesha Kotecha (Nsk) 11-3, 12-10, 14-12, 8-11, 11-5

Youth: 1-Anannya Basak (MSD) bt Sruhti Haleangadi 10-12, 12-10, 11-8, 12-10, 9-11, 11-6