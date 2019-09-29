This Navratri, BJP to promote 9 goals of CM

cities

The state unit chief of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandrakant Patil, on Saturday announced that his party would initiate a ‘Mahasampark Abhiyan’ to reach out to voters during Navratri festivities, ahead of the Assembly polls. The initiative will be undertaken to inform voters about the nine fundamental goals, outlined by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, for the next five years in Maharashtra.

“We will hold meetings across our 20,000 shakti kendras — made up of five polling booths each — to put across our nine ideas. We plan to focus on making the state drought-free; empower women; ensure local jobs for youngsters; provide clean water, etc,” said Patil, at a press conference at the BJP office in Nariman Point.

The party plans to hold 20,000 meetings across the state for the campaign in the nine days, starting from October 2.

When asked about the alliance with the Shiv Sena, Patil said the talks are in the last stage and a press conference would be announced for the same soon.

