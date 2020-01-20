Those opposing CAA of unsound mind: Keshav Prasad Maurya

cities

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 02:54 IST

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Sunday that those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were not of sound mind and needed treatment from a good doctor. He also said that CAA was not an Act to snatch citizenship but to provide it.

Maurya, who was in Mathura on Sunday to review development works, held a meeting with officials and checked the progress of projects. He also visited noted seer Vijay Kaushal Maharaj and went to Bankey Bihari Temple in Vrindavan to offer prayers.

Earlier, talking to the media, Maurya said that those opposing the CAA were fully aware that it was an Act for granting citizenship and not taking it away.

“Yet these people are pretending to be unaware of actual purpose of CAA and attacking it. These people are not mentally fit and need treatment from a good doctor,” he said.

Maurya later discussed various development projects including ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Rural Road Scheme’. “The villages having population of more than 250 villagers according to 2011 Census will be connected by road for which plan of Rs 1315 crores is on the anvil for laying 1889 km road,” he said.

He assessed progress of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Gaurav Path scheme and informed that renewing of roads measuring 23,500 kilometers was being undertaken for 2019-20.