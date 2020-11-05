Though many people got eligible for homes under PMAY, they are not coming forward to pay

Pune: Not more than 30 persons, who are winners of the online lottery conducted by the Pune Municipal Corporation for allotment of apartments under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme, have paid the 10 per cent advance necessary, yet. A total of 2,968 people qualified from the draw.

The last date for the payment is November 23. PMC has appealed to beneficiaries to pay the initial amount in due time or have their flat unit be allotted to citizens on the waiting list.

Dinesh Rokade, joint director of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana cell in the PMC said, “A total of 1,000 persons took challans from the office. The last date for submitting the money is November 23. We are hoping that maximum people submit the initial amount.”

Rokade added, “Many citizens are visiting the actual sites and checking the flat. We have started a special cell at Savarkar Bhavan to guide the citizens. Even bank officers are sitting at the site and helping the citizens if they want loans for buying the flat under the PMAY.”

There are some doubts among citizens about whether they could get a flat in another area, or another floor, but it is not possible as the flats are allotted as per the lottery system.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar launched this scheme and and the lottery was conducted in his presence on October 24.

Projects/ total no of flats

Hadapsar (survey number 106) / 340

Kharadi/ 786

Vadgaon Khurda/1108

Hadapsar (survey number 89) /584

Hadapsar (Survey number 106 A-12)/100

Total flats – 2,918