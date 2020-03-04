e-paper
Home / Cities / Thrashed by in-laws, Ludhiana youth ends life by jumping before train

Thrashed by in-laws, Ludhiana youth ends life by jumping before train

Wife, four of kin booked for abetment to suicide after recovery of a suicide note from the pocket of the deceased

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Upset with his in-laws beating him up, a 23-year-old man committed suicide by jumping before the Jalandhar-New Delhi Intercity Express near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday night.

Following recovery of a suicide note from the deceased’s pocket, police have booked his wife and in-laws for abetment to suicide. The deceased was a resident of Tibba Road, who was a carpenter by profession.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kuljit Singh, investigating officer, GRP police station, Ludhiana, said the youth had named his wife, mother-in law, his wife’s maternal uncle and his wife in the suicide note, accusing them of thrashing and humiliating him on Tuesday.

The ASI said the youth got married in June 2019. “His wife had been insisting thereon that they live independently, which led to discord between her and her in-laws. Later, the couple moved out of the house and shifted to an accommodation in the same locality,” the ASI said.

“However, the quarrels between the couple didn’t end. On Tuesday night, the woman’s relatives beat up her husband, leaving him upset. Around 11.30pm, he went to the railway tracks near Dholewal Chowk and jumped before the Jalandhar-New Delhi Intercity Express (14681), which was on its way to the Ludhiana railway station,” the police official added.

Taking note of the suicide note, police have registered a case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the deceased’s wife, her mother, her maternal uncle and his, besides some unidentified persons at the GRP police station.

The body was sent to the civil hospital for autopsy.

