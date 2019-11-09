Three booked for assaulting PAU student on campus

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 22:22 IST

A former student of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and his three aides allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old BSc Agriculture student with baseball bats outside the varsity’s MS Randhawa Library on Thursday.

The victim, Jasvir Singh, filed a complaint with the police on Friday, following which an FIR was registered on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Rajwinder Singh Kalyan, a PAU student who was expelled long back, and Varun Kumar, while two other assailants remained unidentified.

Jasvir told the police that on November 7, he, along with his friends, Rama Brar and Sandeep Deol, attended the youth festival on PAU campus. They were returning to their hostel around 7pm, when a white Mahindra Scorpio intercepted his way outside the MS Randhawa Library.

Kalyan, Varun and their two unidentified accomplices got off the car and started thrashing him with baseball bats, before escaping.

He said his friends, Khushpreet Singh Makhan, Harpreet Singh and Baggar, had a fight with Kalyan last year, and he had been nursing a rivalry against him since.

Sub-inspector Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said they had booked the four accused under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restrain) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and were conducting raids to arrest them.