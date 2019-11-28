e-paper
Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Three booked for burning suitcase during I-T raid

Nov 28, 2019 19:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Gurugram The police on Wednesday booked three persons for allegedly burning a suitcase, supposedly containing incriminating documents, while a team of income tax (I-T) officials was conducting search and seizure proceedings at their house in Palam Vihar. The suspects are yet to be arrested.

According to the police, the incident took place when a team of I-T officials were searching the house. In the police complaint, a senior tax official said, “The search and seizure operation had commenced. One family member entered a room located in the rear part of the house, which serves as a prayer/storage room. After 10 minutes, another family member went to that room to conduct prayers. Over five minutes later, heavy smoke suddenly emerged and the income tax team rushed to the room.”

The complainant further stated that a suitcase, containing incriminating documents and receipts of unaccounted money, were lost in the fire.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the I-T raid was conducted at the house of a lawyer. “Apart from some documents, there was no major damage TO the prayer room. Some of the documents were saved by the team of IT officials. No person has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing,” the police official said.

The complainant refused to comment further.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code at Palam Vihar police station on Wednesday, the police said.

