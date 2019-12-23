e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / Three booked in separate rape cases in Hisar

Three booked in separate rape cases in Hisar

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

Three people were booked in two separate rape cases on Monday, police said.

“We have started the investigation. None of the accused have been arrested so far,” a police spokesperson said.

In the first case, a 28-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man in Hisar district on December 4. The victim alleged that she got a call from an unidentified person offering her loan on a low interest. The victim said she reached an office located at Malik chowk in Hisar town where an unidentified person raped her and even threatened her of dire consequences. Later, she narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to the police station.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “The victim was taken for medical examination and reports have been sent for forensic examination. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unknown person. The accused will be arrested soon.”

In the second case, a widow was allegedly raped by a man in Barwala area of Hisar. The victim has also alleged molestation by a friend of the accused.

The 35-year-old victim told police that the two accused Inder Singh and Kala Singh clicked her obscene pictures and blackmailed her saying that they will post the photos on social media.

On December 18, the accused called the victim on assurance that they will delete the photos. However, she was taken to an unknown place where Inder Singh raped her and his friend Kala molested her.

Kumar said, “A case under Section 376(D) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and IT-Act has been registered against the accused.”

tags
top news
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
‘What our enemies couldn’t do for decades, Modi has done in 6 years’: Rahul Gandhi
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
We respect the mandate, says Amit Shah after BJP’s stunning Jharkhand defeat
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Stop advertisements against NRC implementation, court tells Bengal govt
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Reliance Jio launches ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ with unlimited services
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Jamia student holds anti-CAA placards at her wedding, kin follow
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Congress leaders stage ‘Satyagraha for unity’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Ashok Gehlot says no CAA-NRC in Rajasthan as PM Modi mocks dissenting CMs
Clear the confusion on NRC
Clear the confusion on NRC
trending topics
Jharkhand Election 2019 Results LiveCTET Answer key 2019Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 ResultsJharkhand Assembly election ResultRaghubar DasHemant SorenTanhaji The Unsung WarriorChristmas Bizarre Hair TrendDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities