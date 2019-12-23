Three booked in separate rape cases in Hisar

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:15 IST

Three people were booked in two separate rape cases on Monday, police said.

“We have started the investigation. None of the accused have been arrested so far,” a police spokesperson said.

In the first case, a 28-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a man in Hisar district on December 4. The victim alleged that she got a call from an unidentified person offering her loan on a low interest. The victim said she reached an office located at Malik chowk in Hisar town where an unidentified person raped her and even threatened her of dire consequences. Later, she narrated the incident to her husband, who took her to the police station.

Police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “The victim was taken for medical examination and reports have been sent for forensic examination. A case under Section 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unknown person. The accused will be arrested soon.”

In the second case, a widow was allegedly raped by a man in Barwala area of Hisar. The victim has also alleged molestation by a friend of the accused.

The 35-year-old victim told police that the two accused Inder Singh and Kala Singh clicked her obscene pictures and blackmailed her saying that they will post the photos on social media.

On December 18, the accused called the victim on assurance that they will delete the photos. However, she was taken to an unknown place where Inder Singh raped her and his friend Kala molested her.

Kumar said, “A case under Section 376(D) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and IT-Act has been registered against the accused.”