Three cops injured during raid in Sohna

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 23:33 IST

Gurugram: A nine-member police team, who had gone to arrest a wanted criminal from his house in a Sohna village on Friday night, was allegedly attacked by his family members with hockey sticks and bricks. Three policemen, including two head constables, were injured in the attack, police said, adding that the family managed to free the suspect from the police officials.

According to police, the suspect identified as Iqbal alias Balla, a resident of Mohammadpur Gujar village in Sohna, is wanted for several cases of snatching and car jacking. The village is about 28km from the city.

Police said around 7pm the crime investigation unit received an information that the wanted man was present in his house.

Rajiv Deswal, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said a team of nine personnel had gone to the village to nab the suspect. The team raided the Iqbal’s house and found him sleeping. “The police team was going towards the van holding his hands when he stated shouting names of his family members, relatives, and friends. His family members, including women, came out holding wooden sticks, hockey sticks, and bricks. Some of them started pelting stones at the police team. One of the women hit head constable Vijay Pal with a brick, following which he fell on the ground. Two other women hit another head constable and a constable who have also suffered injuries,” Deswal said.

In the melee, the suspect was freed by the family members and relatives, police said. Police also said that when the team again tried to raid the house, the women present there tore their own clothes and threatened to implicate them in false rape cases.

The injured police personnel were taken to a private hospital in the city and their conditions are said to be stable.

Police said that they did not expect to face heavy resistance. A case was registered against eight people under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 (causing damage), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 147 (rioting), 148 (unlawful assembly), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and 225 (whoever intentionally offers any resistance or illegal obstruction to the lawful), 506 (threatening for life) and 120 B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code at Sohna city police station.

