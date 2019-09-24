Three forcibly withdraw ₹10,000 using man’s debit card

cities

Greater Noida: A 19-year-old man alleged that three men forcibly withdrew ₹10,000 using his debit card on Monday morning in Greater Noida. The victim was identified as Pushpendra Kumar, of Farrukhabad. He works in a mobile assembling factory and lives at a rented accommodation in Surajpur.

Kumar said he visited an ATM kiosk at 7:28am in Surajpur. “The kiosk was around 200m from my residence. I withdrew ₹500 and when I was about to exit the kiosk, three men barged into the booth,” he said.

The complainant said one of them stood guard while the other two snatched his card. “They cornered me and snatched my card. They immediately swiped my card and withdrew ₹10,000,” he said. The suspects threatened the victim from raising the alarm and then fled.

Kumar said the suspects fled on a motorcycle. He then dialled police helpline (100) and reported the matter to police. He later visited the Surajpur police station and filed a complaint. The complainant said the police personnel questioned him thoroughly about the incident.

Jitendra Deekhit, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said a case of robbery under Section 392 of the IPC has been registered. “We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the suspects,” he said.

On Sunday, a 65-year-old man had complained that two persons swapped his debit card at an ATM kiosk and fraudulently withdrew ₹1.2 lakh in two days. The victim, Harbaksh Singh, is a resident of Sector Pi in Greater Noida. A case was registered against the suspects in Sector Beta 2 police station in this regard.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 23:32 IST