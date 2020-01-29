Three held for burglaries in Noida high-rise

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:43 IST

Noida: Three men were arrested by the Sector 39 police for multiple burglaries in the district, including two in separate flats of a high-rise in Sector 107 on January 27.

The suspects were identified as Aarif (55), of Hapur, Chhote (26), of Ghaziabad and Ghanshyam (35), a scrap dealer from Shamli district.

According to police, two houses were burgled in Sunworld Vanalika society in Sector 107 on January 27.

“They entered through the secondary gate of the society and broke into one of the flats, where they didn’t find anything. They then started looking for other locked houses and found one from where they made off with valuables such as jewellery and accessories and cash worth ₹5 lakh,” deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Sankalp Sharma, said.

The man whose house was burgled was identified as Yogendra Verma, an advocate with the Delhi High Court.

The suspects were arrested from near the Botanical Garden Metro station Wednesday morning based on the tip-off. All the stolen goods were recovered, police said.

Police said Ghanshyam helped the two burglars sell off the stolen goods.

“Aarif has cases going back to 2007. So far we have found 18 cases against him. This is Chhote’s first arrest. We have worked out three cases till now, one from sector 39 jurisdiction and two from sector 24. Investigations are on for other cases as well,” Sharma said.