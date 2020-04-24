e-paper
Three held for murder in Karnal

Three held for murder in Karnal

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Days after the body of a 25-year-old man was recovered from a canal in Karnal, police on Friday arrested a woman, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law from Hakikat Nagar for his murder.

As per the police, the main accused, Guddi, had an extra-marital affair with victim Nand Kishore. She hatched a conspiracy to kill him after he allegedly started mounting pressure on her to leave her husband and move in with him. She also roped in her sister-in-law Kavita and her husband Rajbir Singh, the police said.

Karnal Sadar police station in-charge Baljeet Singh said on April 17, police had recovered the decomposed body of Nand Kishore from the JCW canal.

He said Guddi had on April 8 called him at her residence, where he was strangled to death.

His body was then buried in the dried up canal. The accused have confessed to their crime, the cop said.

He said an FIR has been registered under sections 302, 201 and 34 of IPC against the trio. They will be produced in a court on Saturday, he added.

