Three held for murdering 28-year-old man after argument

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 23:53 IST

Gurugram: Police on Saturday arrested three men for the murder of a 28-year-old man after an alleged argument over business in Begumpur Khatola village near Badshahpur. Police said one of the suspects has three criminal cases registered against him, including a murder charge.

The victim, Rahul, ran a placement agency with his brother Anuj, 24, on Old Delhi Road, the police said.

Police identified the suspects as Rajesh (37), Bhavar Singh (25 ) and Mohit (20).

According to the police, the incident took place around 3pm when Rahul, Anuj and their friend Dharampal, had gone to Sector 35 to set up some interviews through their placement agency.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said they had entered Harijan Basti when Rahul met Rajesh, who was an acquaintance.

The police said Rajesh and Rahul had a chat about conducting business when Rajesh objected to them being “outsiders”, who were making money through business in the village, while “leaving locals in the lurch”.

“Rajesh then called some village residents and told them that these outsiders were making money through extortion. At least five men then attacked the victims with bricks, rod and a knife,” Sangwan said.

Police said one of the alleged attackers stabbed Rahul on the left side of his neck, while Anuj was hit on the head with a brick. Dharampal sustained bruises after he was roughed up in the alleged attack, during which the suspects also pelted stones at the victims’ car.

According to the police, Anuj rushed his brother to a private hospital on Sohna road, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Fateh Singh, in-charge, SPR police post, said the other suspects are all from Begumpur Khatola.

“As per a preliminary probe, Rajesh has two cases of theft and one of murder registered against him. We are trying to trace other suspects in this case,” said Singh.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code at Badshahpur police station on Friday.