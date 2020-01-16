Three held with 3.6 kg marijuana

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:49 IST

Gurugram: Three persons, including a woman, were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing about 3.6 kilograms of marijuana in two different cases. All the suspects were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sent to judicial custody by the court, the police said.

In the first case, two men were arrested around 6.30pm by a unit of Special Task Force (STF) from Sector 53 traffic signal near Kanhai village. The police said the suspects, Indrajit, 24 and Pradeep, 27, are from Kozhikode in Kerala and were in the city to peddle narcotics.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said one of the suspects works at a private company. “They had sourced the narcotics from Kerala for potential customers in the city. We are checking their criminal records, and if they have been arrested earlier,” said the police official.

The police said it was not certain if they were part of a larger drug trafficking racket.

In the second instance, a woman identified by first name as Sunita, 35, a native of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from the Sushant Lok 1 area after she was intercepted at a police check point in Sector 44 around 10.30pm. The police said she was carrying 1.4 kg marijuana (ganja), which she had sourced from a peddler for the purpose of selling.

The two cases were registered under NDPS Act at Sector 53 police station and Sushant Lok 1 police station, respectively, said the police.