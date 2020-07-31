e-paper
Three inducted into Ludhiana Police as Joint CP

Three inducted into Ludhiana Police as Joint CP

With the induction of three new officers, the city has 44 gazetted officers

cities Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Ludhiana police commissionerate has created three new posts of joint commissioner of police (CP) and the post of deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) has been abolished. The hierarchy structure in Ludhiana police commissionerate has also been rejigged. After the CP, the joint CP will be the senior-most officer, while DCPs will be on the third number in the hierarchy structure.

Three posts of joint CP (headquarters), joint CP (city) and joint CP (rural) have been created. IPC officer J Elanchezhian has been given charge of joint CP headquarters. J Elanchezhian has already served as the assistant commissioner of police. IPS officer Kanwardeep Kaur has joined as Joint CP (rural). Similarly, IPC officer Bhagirath Singh Meena has been transferred as joint CP (city).

With the induction of three new officers, the city has 44 gazetted officers – including a CP, five DCPs, 10 ADCPs, 24 ACPs and a DSP (anti-narcotics), whereas the city has 28 police stations and one women police station to deal with matrimonial disputes.

IPS officer Akhil Chaudhary has been transferred as SSP Ropar after the post of DCP headquarters has been abolished.

