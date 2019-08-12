Three injured after van hits cow and motorcyclists in south Delhi

delhi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 21:43 IST

Three persons were injured in south Delhi’s Okhla on Sunday night after an Eeco van rammed a cow crossing the road, then hit two men riding a motorcycle before nearly falling into a drain several feet below, police said.

The injured the two motorcycle riders, the van driver and the cow. “The men have been admitted to AIIMS trauma centre. The motorcycle riders have received serious injuries,” said a police officer.

According to Rohit Kumar, an eyewitness, the van was speeding and had jumped a traffic signal before it hit a cow crossing the road.

“The van hit the cow and then rammed the motorcycle, throwing off its riders. The van then broke through the road divider and stopped on the edge of the adjacent short, nearly hanging towards a drain flowing below,” Kumar said.

The police said they were yet to ascertain whether the van had jumped the signal and was speeding.

The accident happened on Ma Anandmayee Marg in Okhla around 11 pm on Sunday while the van was headed from Kalkaji towards Okhla.

The eyewitnesses helped bring the van driver out of his vehicle before police rushed all the three to AIIMS trauma centre. The police used a crane to haul the van to the road. The police registered a case of negligent driving.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 21:09 IST