Home / Cities / Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking

Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking

Tear warden’s uniform; sharp-edged weapon recovered from bag.

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Three inmates attacked a jail warden and tore his uniform during special checking at the Ludhiana Central Jail on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Rishav Benipal, Nihal Sharma and Vijay Sharma.

Assistant jail superintendent Harminder Singh told the police that when the jail staff entered the accused’s barrack, they attacked the jail warden, Harbhupinder Singh, and tore his uniform to conceal a sharp-edged weapon. The weapon was later recovered after the trio was nabbed.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them

ASI Hardial Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police will bring the accused on production warrant for questioning.

