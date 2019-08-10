Three men booked for abetment to suicide

cities

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:55 IST

Gurugram: Around three weeks after a 45-year-old man allegedly killed himself by consuming poison in Sector 5, police on Friday booked three men for their role in the suicide. Police said that his wife found a suicide note in his cellphone.

According to the police, the three suspects, who were his business partners, were harassing him over a financial dispute.

A case was registered against the three under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 5 police station on Friday.

Kulwant, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 5 police station said, “The man consumed poison on July 21. He was found inside his car, which was standing in front of his house. He was rushed to a hospital where he died the following day. Initially, no suicide note was found in the case. However, now police have registered a case against the suspects. They are yet to be arrested.”

Police said that the deceased’s body was returned to his family members after an autopsy on July 22.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:55 IST