Three men wanted for robberies nabbed

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 20:33 IST

Noida: Three wanted men, each carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest, were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar police Monday.

While two suspects were nabbed by the Sector 39 police under the Gangster Act, one was arrested by the Dankaur police for his alleged involvement in a dacoity case.

According to Dankaur police, a dacoity was reported at a construction site along the Yamuna Expressway on February 1, 2019, in which unidentified persons had held hostage the security guards and made away with 30-35 tonnes of iron rods.

“Four people had been arrested on February 2 in connection with the case. They told us about the involvement of three other people in the crime, including a scrap dealer. The stolen goods had also been recovered from them along with vehicles used during the crime. A fifth person was arrested in March while the scrap dealer surrendered in the court in July,” Samresh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Dankaur police station, said.

He also said a reward of ₹25,000 was announced for the arrest of the absconding suspect, Ramesh Upadhyay.

“He was arrested around midnight after which he admitted to the crime and said the gang sells the stolen goods in Gorakhpur, near the Indo-Nepal border, Rajasthan, and Haryana,” the SHO said.

In a separate incident, two wanted men were arrested by the Sector 39 police from near Sector 37 Monday.

“The suspects were wanted under the Gangster Act. They would rob people after offering them lifts in their car. They have gone to jail previously in other similar cases but they were wanted under the Gangster Act for the past six to seven months,” Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The suspects were identified as Prahsnat and Atul, of Ghaziabad. One of their accomplices is already in jail. The suspects were on their way to commit a crime when they were nabbed and countrymade pistol was recovered from them, police said.

All suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.