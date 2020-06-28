e-paper
Three minor girls found dead in car in Chamkaur Sahib

It is suspected the girls got inside to play but later got locked in and died of suffocation.

cities Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
Three minor girls were found dead in a car in Chamkaur Sahib town of Rupnagar district on Saturday.

The deceased have identified as Gudia and Asha, both aged five, and Sweety, 3.

As per information, their parents, who are migrant labourers, were away at work on Friday when the children reportedly went missing. On not finding them after returning home, the parents initially started searching on their own but later informed the police.

The cops scanned the closed-circuit television cameras in the area but were unable to locate the girls. Later, on Saturday morning, the girls’ bodies were spotted in a car parked in the locality.

Superintendent of police (investigation) Ajinder Singh said it appears that the girls found the door of the car open and got inside to play but later got locked in and died of suffocation due to the extreme heat.

He, however, maintained that the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

