Three more dengue cases confirmed

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 19:48 IST

Gurugram Three cases of dengue were confirmed by the health department on Thursday, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the district so far this season to six.

According to district health department officials, the cases were reported earlier this week at private hospitals. Tests conducted by the department on Thursday confirmed the dengue haemorrhagic fever. A 21-year-old resident of Sector 56, a 25-year-old resident of Sector 55 and a 22-year-old from Sector 51 were confirmed to have the disease, said officials, adding that they are currently undergoing treatment.

Earlier this week, the first three cases of dengue this year were confirmed by the health department. “Fogging has been done around the houses where the cases were confirmed,” said Dr Ram Prakash Rai, district epidemiologist.

So far this year, 72 suspected dengue cases have been reported across the district, as per data with the health department.

As many as 20 confirmed cases of dengue were reported until September 5 last year, said officials, adding that the number has been lower this year. However, with increasing humidity and temperatures, the number might rise in the next two to three weeks, said experts.

The number of cases of malaria in the district this season is at 15, said officials, which is lower than the 30 cases reported until the same date last year.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 19:48 IST