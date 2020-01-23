Three more projects may be take up under Ghaziabad smart city plan

The divisional commissioner of Meerut on Thursday gave the in-principle approval for including the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) project under the state’s smart city mission. The ITMS project was left out from the list of seven selected projects that were shortlisted by the Ghaziabad district magistrate on Wednesday.

The divisional commissioner (Meerut), Anita C Meshram, who is also the chairperson of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), also in-principle agreed to include two other projects under the mission: development of a multilevel parking with 400-vehicle capacity; construction of a park and development of a major road near Kaushambi.

“We have got the in-principle approval from the divisional commissioner to bring the ITMS project under the ambit of state smart city mission. She said ₹10 crore will be reserved for ITMS project from the funds disbursed under the state smart city mission,” Asheesh Shivpuri, GDA’s chief architect & town planner, said.

Along with the traffic police and the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, the GDA is working on the ₹70 crore ITMS project for traffic regulation and enforcement at 18 identified corridors in Ghaziabad.

“The funding issues for the ITMS will be resolved and GDA has been asked to take up the ITMS project in phases. Once the first phase takes shape and starts yielding results, the other phases will be taken up,” Meshram said.

While the GDA is already constructing a multilevel parking near Swarn Jayanti Park in Indirapuram, the multilevel parking with a capacity of 400 vehicles for which the in-principle approval was given on Thursday will most likely be built in Indirapuram.

“The third proposal which was in-principle agreed to was on the construction of a park and development of a major road near Kaushambi. After directions from the divisional commissioner, the department officials concerned have been asked to prepare the projects. The final list o the selected projects will be sent to the state government,” Mohammad Moinuddin, chief engineer of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation, said.

“Some projects included in the list need huge funds. So the remaining financial resources will be received in the next round of fund disbursement,” he added.

Earlier in September 2019, the UP state cabinet rolled out a list of seven cities, including Ghaziabad, which will receive funds under the state smart city mission. Under the plan, each municipal corporations in the seven cities will receive ₹50 crore every year for five years.