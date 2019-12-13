Three new power stations to come up in Jewar area

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 21:17 IST

NOIDA: In order to meet the supply demand in urban areas along Yamuna Expressway due to the proposed Noida airport project in Jewar, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will set up three 220KVA capacity power substations in this area.

One substation each will be built in sectors 32, 18 and 24. The Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (UPPTCL) is likely to start construction work in Sector 32 on two hectares that Yeida allotted for free. The UPPTCL will fund this project and the substation will supply power to airport and areas nearby. The other two substations will cater to demands in urban areas in and around sectors 18 and 24.

“We have allotted land for all three substations for free. Sector 32 station will be funded by the UPPTCL and the authority will fund the remaining two stations. The tender for two are likely to be issued soon,” Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty, Yeida, said.

Yeida said each substation has a tentative budget of around ₹60 crore. The Yeida wants these three substations to be ready in the next two or three years before flat buyers and industrial plot owners start shifting to these areas.

“We have allotted residential plots in sectors 18 and 20 and industrial plots in many areas along the expressway. We hope that all these three stations will be operational before the industrial units begin operations,” Bhatia said.

Sector 32 substation will also cater to villages located around the airport. “We were demanding a substation for a long time as our dependence on nearby district of Bulandshahr and Aligarh will end. Now due to the airport, the UP government has sanctioned a budget for the Sector 32 station,” Dhirendra Singh, Jewar MLA, said.

Noida UPPTCL superintending engineer Shailendra Gaur said these power stations will be a boon for the area, particularly in view of the upcoming international airport in Jewar. “Since the chief minister himself is looking into the progress of construction of this power station, the tendering process is already in the final stages. We are going to begin the work by the end of the month. We are committed to hand over this project to the Yamuna authority latest by March 2021, which is much before the mandated time of 18 months for a 220KV power station,” he said.

Gaur said with the construction of Sector 32 power station, the consumers in that area will no more be dependent on stations in adjoining areas of Bulandshahr and Aligarh, officials said.

“It will ensure uninterrupted power supply to the existing and upcoming industrial units of the area, besides round-the-clock electricity to Jewar and adjoining villages,” he said.

On the issue of power stations in sector 18 and 24, Greater Noida UPPTCL superintending engineer Anil Kumar said the talks are in final stage with the Yamuna Expressway authority about the financial implications of these projects. “The authority has already allocated two hectares of land for each of the power stations in Sector 18 and 24 and boundary walls have already been raised around the plots. But, we are still in a dilemma about which agency will bear the cost of installation,” he said.