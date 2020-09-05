Three robbers snatch young couple’s car at gunpoint in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 01:13 IST

Robbers struck for the second time within two weeks on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Baddowal, taking away a young couple’s car at gunpoint on Thursday evening.

The victim, Kulwant Singh, 25, of Shimlapuri, told the police that he and his wife, Maninder Kaur, visited Mullanpur Dakha to buy biscuits. While returning home, they stopped at a nursery near Baddowal to buy plants and pots for the kitchen garden.

While Maninder went inside, he waited in their Maruti Suzuki Ritz car. Meanwhile, three men on a motorcycle turned up there. Two of them threatened him at gunpoint to step out of the car and warned that they will shoot him if he resisted.

He quietly got off the car and two of the robbers drove it away, while their accomplice followed them on their motorcycle.

He immediately notified the police, but was unable to note down the motorcycle’s registration number. A police team from Mullanpur Dakha station reached the crime spot and initiated investigation.

According to the victim, the accused were in the mid twenties and were wearing kurtas with trousers.

Inspector Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Mullanpur Dakha police station, said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the accused. Police are scanning footage from CCTVs installed in the area to trace the accused.

On August 21, a Ferozepur-based trader had lost his SUV to gun-wielding robbers in Mullanpur Dakha, hours after purchasing it from Manimajra, Chandigarh. The case remains unsolved.