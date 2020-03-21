Three suspected Covid-19 patients escape isolation wards, health department to take legal action

cities

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:07 IST

Ghaziabad: Three suspected Covid-19 patients fled the isolation wards of MMG district hospital and Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital on Saturday. However, one of them returned after a few hours, officials said.

Health department officials said that they have informed the police about the incident and asked them to track the suspects at the earliest.

“One person having a travel history to London on March 18 had come to hospital for testing on Saturday afternoon, but he fled around 4pm. His samples could not be taken. He returned after four-and-a-half hours for admission. We have told him that we will send his report to the chief medical officer for taking up legal action. During the period he was out, he might have come in contact with others,” said Dr Ravinder Rana, chief medical superintendent of MMG district hospital.

The MMG district hospital has two isolation wards in place. One of them is meant for Covid-19 positive patients while the other is for suspected cases.

“On Saturday evening, another 19-year-old man had come for getting admitted in the isolation ward, but he too fled without giving his samples. He had some symptoms, including fever. In both cases, we have informed the chief medical officer to take action through the police,” said Rana.

In another case, a suspected patient fled the isolation ward at Sanjay Nagar combined district hospital after he arrived at the hospital on Saturday afternoon.

“The man has travel history to Sri Lanka. When he saw other patients in the isolation ward, he became upset and wanted a separate room for self. He told us that he would get himself admitted to a facility in Greater Noida and fled. We will send a report to the chief medical officer,” said Dr Naresh Vij, chief medical superintendent of Sanjay Nagar hospital.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr NK Gupta said that action has been initiated against all three persons.

“We have asked our officials to give two complaints related to two suspects from MMG hospital at Kotwali police station. One more complaint regarding the suspect fleeing Sanjay Nagar hospital will be forwarded to Kavi Nagar police. We will take strict action as people are not considering that their casual attitude may prove risky for health and life of others,” Gupta said.

Earlier this week, a 21-year-old woman having travel history to the United States had fled the isolation ward of Sanjay Nagar hospital after she was admitted. The woman went missing for couple of hours before the police traced her to her house and brought her back. She was discharged later after her test reports came negative.