Three test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana's Panchkula; district count climbs to 127

Three test positive for Covid-19 in Haryana’s Panchkula; district count climbs to 127

While 105 locals have recovered, one has succumbed to the disease

cities Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A six-year-old girl, who is the daughter of a Sector-18 woman who had tested positive on Monday, is among three people who were found infected for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Tuesday.

She has been kept in home quarantine with her mother.

A 60-year-old woman from a rehabilitation housing project in Sector 26, who was suffering from hypertension and undergoing treatment at the civil hospital, has also tested positive.

“It is a congested locality. The patient’s contacts have been quarantined and their samples will be collected on Wednesday,” said an official.

The third patient is a 28-year-old woman from Kalka.

As many as 186 people have tested positive in the district so far, 127 of whom were locals and 59 from outside.

While 105 locals have recovered, one has succumbed to the disease.

