Home / Cities / Three volunteers get second dose of Covaxin at PGIMS

Three volunteers get second dose of Covaxin at PGIMS

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 01:28 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustantimes
         

Three volunteers were administered the second dose of Covaxin at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on Friday.

Dr Savita Verma, principal investigator of the human trials at the Rohtak facility, said these three volunteers had completed the 14-day period after receiving the first dose of 0.5 ml intramuscular injection of the vaccine.

“Today, we gave them the second dose in same quantity. All of them have tolerated the vaccine very well. We kept them under observation for three hours and they showed positive results. We will collect their blood samples on August 14 and send the same to National Institute of Virology, Pune, to check how many antibodies developed in their bodies,” she added.

Dr Ramesh Verma, co-investigator of the trials, said, “Doctors will monitor the response of vaccination through immunogenicity testing.”

“We are praying that this vaccine gets successful and India takes a lead in saving the world from the deadly virus,” one of the volunteers said.

Rhea Chakraborty booked by ED as politics heats up in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
The People’s Liberation Army is strong. But it has four weaknesses
Four Israeli technologies to detect Covid-19 in 30 seconds to be tested in Delhi
Differences between Congress young guns, UPA-era ministers widen
‘Situation remains fragile’: Delhi L-G on turning down AAP’s Unlock 3 move
Delhi prepares for Covid-safe Eid-ul-Zuha festivities
14 questions on New Education Policy answered by HRD minister
Covid update: International flights ban extends; EU books doses; spike in India
