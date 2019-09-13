Three youths held for abducting 15-year-old girl in Amritsar

cities

Three youths were arrested on Thursday for abducting a 15-year-old girl from Beri Gate here on September 10. The accused have been identified as Rahul alias Laddo (18), his brother Ankush alias Noni (19), both residents of Khai Mohalla outside Lahori Gate, and Abhishek alias Abhi (18) of Hakima Gate, here.

A complaint was lodged against the three accused at Amritsar’s Division C police station on September 10 by girl’s father. In the complaint, it was alleged that the trio used to stalk his daughter on her way to school. “They abducted her on Monday morning,” he said.

After receiving the complaint, police launched a search operation. “A police team was checking the vehicles at Bhagtanwala Gate when they found the accused in a car with the girl. The accused had taken the girl to Golden Temple where they stayed for two days,” police said.

“The victim was found in the best of her health and she denied any kind of maltreatment. However, we will conduct her medical examination. The accused will be produced in the court and the girl has been handed over to her family,” said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jeewan Singh.

A case has been registered against the three under Sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

