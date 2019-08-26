Tihar inmate claims he was branded on his back, probe says false claim

cities

New Delhi: A prisoner at jail number 3 in Tihar has reportedly accused the jail superintendent of forcefully branding the word – Allah— on his back. The jail administration,however, said the prisoner’s complaint is “motivated” and that they have filed a complaint against him.

Jail officials said the prisoner, who has been booked in a robbery case, had filed the complaint three weeks ago.

Jail officers said during the inquiry, the complaint was found to be motivated and fake. “This was a pressure tactic adopted by the prisoner. Like in the previous case, in which a prisoner had accused another officer of branding the “Om” symbol on his back, this, too, was proven to be false. The inquiry was conducted by a senior officer from the prison headquarters. In the first case, all CCTV cameras from the area inside the jail on the specific day when the incident allegedly happened showed the prisoner going about his routine,” a jail spokesperson said.

Jail officials said in the second case, they analysed the CCTV videos and took statements of fellow prisoners, who have unanimously said they did not see any jail officer branding the prisoner.

