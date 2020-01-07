e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Tihar readies for four executions in a single day

Tihar readies for four executions in a single day

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:15 IST

Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi/Meerut: Tihar jail authorities Tuesday said they have begun the preparations to hang the four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. The prison authorities have bought 10 new ropes from Buxar jail in Bihar for hanging convicts Mukesh Singh, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay Thakur and Vinay Sharma. This is the first time in the jail’s history that four persons will be hanged the same day.

The prison’s spokesperson, additional inspector general (AIG) Raj Kumar, said the Uttar Pradesh prisons department has agreed that the services of a hangman from Meerut could be roped in. “Now that the court has issued the death warrants, we will approach them for a final confirmation,” Kumar said.

The officer said the four convicts have now been kept in single cells and are being monitored by CCTV cameras and guards. The four men are lodged in jails 2 and 4. The AIG said the four men are also on suicide watch. “We will follow the law completely. The preparations are in place according to the letter of the law,” he said.

Another jail officer, who did not wish to be named, said in the next few days, the jail officers will open phansi kotha (the space where the four will be hanged) inside jail 3 and check the wooden beam. Last month, the jail officers conducted a mock drill using sand bags. “In the days before the hanging, we will conduct more such exercises. This will be done according to law to ensure that nothing goes wrong while executing the death sentence. We will use sand bags that match the convicts’ weights for these exercises,” the second officer said.

HANGMAN SAYS HE IS READY

Pawan, who would most likely execute the four men, said hanging is a befitting punishment for rape convicts. A father of five daughters and two sons, Pawan lives in Kashiram colony of Lohia Nagar locality near Meerut town.

Speaking to reporters, Pawan said he was not aware of the death warrant issued by the Delhi court and is yet to be approached by the government. “I am ready for it,” he said, when told that a hangman in Lucknow was ill and, therefore, he was chosen by the prisons department.

Pawan, however, demanded a higher remuneration for the job. “The government gives me only ₹5,000 per month for doing such an important work. The stipend should be increased to ₹20,000,” he said.

Pawan, whose given name is Sindhi Ram, belongs to a family of hangmen. His father Mammu Singh and grandfather Kallu Jallad had hanged the killers of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. His great grandfather was also a hangman during the British rule, he said.

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh tomorrow with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities