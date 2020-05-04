TMC allows residents of 2 Covid hotspots to go out for essentials

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:55 IST

Lokmanya Nagar and Savarkar Nagar in Thane have been sealed for almost a week because of the rising Covid cases. Residents were not allowed outside even for essentials.

From Monday, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) decided to allow shops selling vegetables and dairy products to open in these areas.

“We have asked vegetable and fruit vendors to set up stalls in a ground near Vithal Mandir from 6am to 11am. Bakery and meat shops will continue to remain closed. Dairy and grocery stores will remain open from 6am to 1pm. Medical shops will continue to remain open. Social distancing must be followed by all while going out to shop,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.