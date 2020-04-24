TMC changes Mumbra market timing

cities

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:00 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to open Mumbra market from 3am to 12 noon.

The first day of Ramzaan on Friday saw a huge crowd at the Mumbra market, near the railway station. Hundreds of people came out to shop and did not follow social distancing rules.

“It was not feasible to keep the market open during afternoon hours as those fasting will find it difficult to visit the market. So, we have changed the timing and kept it open for a longer duration,” said Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

He added that they have made announcements in all areas about the new market timing.

Some residents said a fake message about the changes in market timings was doing the round, so people might have come out in droves to shop.

“People were confused and this may have added to chaos in the market area,” said Adil Pathan, 42, resident of Mumbra.