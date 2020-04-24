e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / TMC changes Mumbra market timing

TMC changes Mumbra market timing

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:00 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Thane Municipal Corporation has decided to open Mumbra market from 3am to 12 noon.

The first day of Ramzaan on Friday saw a huge crowd at the Mumbra market, near the railway station. Hundreds of people came out to shop and did not follow social distancing rules.

“It was not feasible to keep the market open during afternoon hours as those fasting will find it difficult to visit the market. So, we have changed the timing and kept it open for a longer duration,” said Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner, TMC.

He added that they have made announcements in all areas about the new market timing.

Some residents said a fake message about the changes in market timings was doing the round, so people might have come out in droves to shop.

“People were confused and this may have added to chaos in the market area,” said Adil Pathan, 42, resident of Mumbra.

top news
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
In Centre’s Covid-19 lockdown exit plan, 1 principle and 2 crucial worries
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
Covid-19: In key video conference with PM Modi, what could be on states’ wish list
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
World busy with Covid-19, Beijing pushes South China Sea agenda
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Live: Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rise to 6,817
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Top common features between Seltos and world car of the year Kia Telluride
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
Did Prashant Kishor fly to Kolkata during lockdown? Centre begins probe
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
‘He was a nightmare’: Anderson, Broad name toughest batsman to bowl at
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
Watch: Donald Trump speaks on use of disinfectant, light to fight COVID-19 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

cities