Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli civic bodies keep vigil on markets ahead of Eid festivities

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 00:53 IST

Ahead of the Bakri Eid festivities, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has been keeping a strict vigil on all markets within their jurisdiction to ensure that social distancing norms are not flouted. Every year during Bakri Eid, goats are sold at an open ground. However, this year, owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, TMC has allocated a hall at Kausa, for residents to purchase the goats. Mumbra residents have decided to keep the celebrations low-key amid the Covid-19 outbreak. Religious leaders have also requested residents to stay at home and celebrate Eid.

“We have ensured strict implementation of lockdown rules within the city. Our officials visited Gulab Park market on Sunday to ensure that the rules are maintained. Shops are kept open based on the odd-even rule. We will soon have a meeting to decide how to ensure that the rules are maintained on the day of Bakri Eid,” said TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher.

At the hall in Kausa, authorities have arranged for sanitisers for customers. “We will ensure that everyone adheres to the norms. Only those wearing masks will be allowed to enter. Each of the goats is priced at Rs13,000 to Rs35,000,” said Zameer Surme, manager of the market set-up at Kausa.

Mumbra was one of the areas that was struggling to follow the lockdown strictly and had also recorded 547 positive cases in June. Although the figures have come down this month, residents and TMC are ensuring that there is no room for complacency.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has released a circular that stated that there will be no sale of goats at the APMC market in Kalyan, as it is located in a containment zone.

“On July 19, it was announced that the market would be kept open ahead of Eid. However, owing to the increasing crowd at the market, we have decided to close it until further notice,” said KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.