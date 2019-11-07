TMC removes illegal banners, sheds

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:03 IST

Residents did not find many hawkers on the streets on Wednesday morning as Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had announced it would start taking action against encroachments and illegal banners.

In the past two months, TMC received many complaints of encroachments on footpaths and roads.

Its three-day special drive to remove illegal posters and banners and encroachments started on Wednesday.

A total of 306 encroachments on footpaths, 38 hawkers, 173 hand carts, 41 stalls, 21 posters, 17 banners and three food stalls were removed by civic officials.

Many residential societies had complained about the encroached footpaths. With most officials busy with election duty, illegal posters and banners kept appearing at every corner in the city. “As per the directives from TMC commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, if any place is neglected or the drive is not undertaken properly, the assistant municipal commissioner will face action. The drive will end on Friday but if need be it would be extended,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Jaiswal has also asked officials to give a daily report on how many structures were razed from the footpaths during the drive.

“The drive will also focus on removing the illegal banners, posters and hoardings in the city. A criminal case will be registered against those who have put them up. The executive engineer of each ward will survey the roads in his area and begin repair and resurfacing work,” said an official from the TMC.

Officials said that elections and festivals had kept them busy.

“Ward officers and the encroachment department do not follow up on the action. The lackadaisical attitude shows there might be a nexus between officials and hawkers. This should be probed,” said Sanjeev Dutta, a citizen activist from Thane.

Encroachments on Kalyan plot removed

Ward officers and officials of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) demolished illegal structures and encroachments on its plot on Wednesday. There is an open KDMC land on Adharwadi Jail Road which had been encroached by 15 illegal structures and 20 sheds. All of these were demolished. “Initially, there was opposition from the locals. We sought police protection to carry out the demolition work,” said Govind Bodke, commissioner of KDMC.