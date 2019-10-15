Toddler death case: father held from West Bengal

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi:

Eight days after a five-month-old baby boy died after an iron nail pierced his forehead while his father was allegedly beating his mother with a stick in east Delhi’s Kondli, the police on Tuesday said they had arrested the man from West Bengal.

Police said the 27-year-old arrested man had fled after his injured son died two days after he was hit with a stick that had a protruding nail.

The toddler was in his mother’s lap when his father allegedly started assaulting her with the stick following a quarrel on October 6. During the assault, the stick hit the child’s forehead. An iron nail attached to the stick pierced his forehead and he started bleeding, the police said.

“The parents panicked and rushed him to a nearby clinic where a doctor gave the child first aid and discharged him because it was a minor wound and not very deep,” said a police officer, associated with the case.

According to the officer, the child was recovering and was fine until October 8 morning when he started throwing up. His mother again rushed him to the clinic where the doctors found the child’s condition critical and referred him to a private hospital in Patparganj.

“The child was brought to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said, adding the child’s father fled as soon as he learnt about his son’s death.

The couple lived in a rented house and were married around two-and-a-half years ago. The five-month-old boy was their only child.The arrested man earlier worked as an operation theatre (OT) technician in a private hospital in Ghaziabad. He was unemployed for the past few months. The child’s mother is a nurse in a private clinic.

