Tokens, extended timings, marshals among measures suggested to handle crowd at liquor shops

Updated: May 06, 2020 23:23 IST

New Delhi: In order to curb violations of social distancing norms, crowding and law and order issues during sale of liquor in the city, both the Delhi government and Delhi police enunciated several measures on Wednesday, including issuing tokens/coupons to the buyers and maintaining order in the queue with the help of barricades and marshals.

As per the order issued on Wednesday, which HT has seen, the Delhi government has directed the departments incharge of government-owned liquor shops to take all measures to ensure people coming to buy booze do not violate rules in force to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, has suggested to the government to extend the timings of the sale, hiring of private volunteers for crowd control, if needed, and opening of private liquor shops – except those located in markets, malls and commercial complexes. Currently, the shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 6.30 pm.

Thousands have lined up in serpentine queues since Monday when the government allowed sale of liquor in the city in conformity with the Centre’s guidelines relaxing the national lockdown. Only 172 government-owned shops have been allowed to operate. There are a total of 864 liquor shops in the capital.

Police officials said on Wednesday only 80-90 shops were open and there were huge queues of buyers jostling for their turn. A senior police official said, “In the first two days, almost half the shops did not open or were shut within hours because of different reasons such as shortage of stock, fears of security or the possibility of a riot-like situation.”

On Tuesday, the government recorded the sale of alcohol worth Rs 4.50 crore, excluding Rs 3.15 crore in special corona cess, a senior excise department official said.

To beat the huge crowd at liquor shops, the Delhi government officials are also deliberating on the idea of home delivery – especially after several states including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal launched web portals to enable home delivery. However, the police are yet to officially send any recommendations on the idea.

“Currently, the Delhi Excise Act prohibits online sale of liquor, which effectively means that home delivery cannot be started unless the law is amended. However, these are extraordinary circumstances and laws like the Disaster Management Act can be invoked to make temporary provisions. The government has taken no call on the issue so far,” said a senior government official.

Delhi has 864 liquor shops – of which, 475 are owned by government departments ranging from tourism to industrial and infrastructure development. The other 389 are owned by private individuals and enterprises.

THE NEXT STEPS

Another senior government official said on Wednesday that the Delhi government has already asked the municipal corporations in the city to conduct a survey of “standalone” private liquor shops in areas under their jurisdiction. “Further call on allowing such shops would be taken only after the survey is over. A decision is likely to be taken soon,” said the official.

“The police have given a go-ahead to the idea now,” said a senior police official.

“The situation is improving with time but it will be better if private shops are also opened. This is one of the suggestions we have made to the district magistrates. The crowds have thinned after the special corona fee at 79% of MRP was imposed on liquor but people are still standing in queues that are several hundred meters long in several places,” the senior police officer said.

Delhi police officers said that the local police have asked the management of the government-run liquor shops to hire private volunteers who will help them in maintaining social distancing.

At places such as Ghazipur, Govindpuri and Uttam Nagar, volunteers have already been engaged to help manage the crowd. “Our message is clear. If people do not maintain social distancing, we will ask the district management to close the shops,” another Delhi police officer said.

HOME DELIVERY OF LIQUOR: EXPERT SPEAK

Experts say home delivery of liquor could help ease crowding at vends across Delhi.

A former senior excise officer in Delhi told HT about how protocols for provision regarding home delivery of liquor in Delhi were first drafted by the excise department in 2002 but never materialised and it was in 2009 the excise rules rather prohibited any internet-based delivery system.

“Currently, home delivery of liquor looks like the only and best way to ensure social distancing in liquor shops. Under the several drafts that were prepared between 2002 and 2009, the excise department had proposed engaging third-party agencies for the delivery service and also listed detailed plans pertaining to delivery services,” said the former official.