Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib found in Fatehabad, Haryana

Members of the village gurdwara parbandhak committee filed a complaint against a villager for the alleged case of sacrilege

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
Hindustantimes
         

Torn pages of holy Gutka Sahib have been allegedly found in Sekhupur Sottar village in Fatehabad district of Haryana.

Fatehabad sadar SHO Prahlad Singh on Saturday said members of the village gurdwara parbandhak committee filed a complaint against a villager, Chhinderpal Singh, for the alleged case of sacrilege.

He said acting on the complaint, the police arrested the accused and registered an FIR under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

Talking to mediapersons, Basant Singh, a member of the gurdwara parbandhak committee, said that on Thursday (November 21), some villagers found the torn pages of the holy Gutka Sahib while they were on morning walk.

“When we glimpsed through these pages, one of these carried the name of a girl, her roll number and the name of her school. Later we found out that she is daughter of Chhinderpal Singh,” he said.

He said, “When we reached Chhinderpal’s house, he denied any involvement in the sacrilege. But we later found many other pages of Gutka Sahib from a dustbin lying there.”

“After a meeting in the village gurdwara, we filed a complaint against Chhinderpal. We have demanded a strong action against him,” he added.

