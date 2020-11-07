e-paper
Cities / Tractors illegally transporting urea to Punjab seized in Ambala

Tractors illegally transporting urea to Punjab seized in Ambala

Deputy director of agriculture Girish Nagpal said his department had been receiving complaints that the urea sanctioned for Haryana was being transported to Punjab on tractors

cities Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ambala
         

A day after the Ambala agriculture department found five heavy vehicles that were allegedly being used to transport urea illegally to Punjab, the police lodged an FIR here on Saturday.

As per details, the urea bags were being transported through trucks from Yamunanagar to Ambala. The department officials reached the grain market in Ambala City where they found the said trucks.

Deputy director of agriculture (DDA) Girish Nagpal said his department had been receiving complaints that the urea sanctioned for Ambala was being transported to Punjab on tractors.

“On reaching the grain market, we found that the urea bags from trucks with bills were being transferred to tractors illegally. We found no document on where the urea was being taken to. We have given details to the police and they’ve held one of the drivers. We will cancel the dealer’s licence,” DDA said.

Nagpal told the police, “The driver, Keshav Kumar of Aligarh, told me that he works at Kharar grain market and came to Ambala on instructions of his manager Suresh Kumar. He said that he had already sent a loaded tractor to Punjab. I have confirmed with him that the urea is meant for the farmers in Haryana and was being black marketed to Punjab.”

A case was registered under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Essential Commodities Act.

