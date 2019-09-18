Traffic cop fined under new Motor Vehicles act

cities

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 21:59 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi Traffic Police constable on Wednesday was fined under the new Motor Vehicles Act, after a video was circulated on social media showing the official’s car parked at a traffic signal and having black tinted windows.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Narendra Singh Bundela said that the traffic constable, identified as Vishal Dabas, who is currently posted at the Sabzi Mandi traffic circle, was found guilty for four violations — driving without insurance, defective number plate, driving without a pollution under control certificate (PUC), and having tinted windows.

“The official has been fined and the department has also initiated action for misconduct. The vehicle has been impounded,” Bundela said.

The violations came to notice after a video was posted on social media where a woman is seen accusing Dabas outside Tis Hazari court of not following traffic rules.

“The traffic official’s car has all the windows tinted and when we pointed it out, the official denied that the car is his,” the woman shooting the video is seen saying.

In a notification issued by the department earlier this month, the Delhi Traffic Police had said that under the new MV rules any law enforcing official found violating the traffic rules will be liable for paying double the prescribed fines. However, traffic officials said that in this case, the vehicle was found to be registered under Dabas’s brother’s name.

“The court will decide if the fine will be doubled or not because the vehicle is not registered under the official’s name,” a senior traffic official said.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 21:59 IST