Traffic violations:Cops to switch over to e-challan system totally

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:41 IST

On an average, the traffic police issue 700 challans every day. Around 50% of these are e-challans while the others are issued manually

To reduce chances of conflict with offenders, the traffic police are mulling switching over entirely e-challan system to deal with traffic violations across the city.

Now, the traffic department aims to expand the ambit of e-challans. Keeping this in mind, the traffic department has trained most of the cops on issuing challans digitally, using their mobile phones.

“We are planning to shift entirely to e-challan system for common traffic violations like driving without wearing helmet or seatbelt, wrong side driving, jumping traffic light, tripling or overloading,” said Poornendu Singh, SP (traffic).

Cops can issue an e-challan digitally using the picture of a traffic violation. The person who is penalised is informed about it via a text message on his/her phone number registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Later, a copy of the challan is also sent to the registered address of the owner.

“The system is fair and effective in issuing challans to traffic offenders as the person issuing challan is required to take a picture while the traffic rule is being violated and feed it in the system,” said the SP (traffic).

The electronic system also helps in keeping an online record of repeat offenders, which is difficult to do in case of manual challans.

The traffic department is working closely with RTO officials to ensure that contact details and addresses of vehicle owners are updated.

Earlier, most challans were issued physically and a slip was issued to the offenders by traffic cops. “Issuing challans physically often resulted in arguments and people use to put pressure on the cop issuing challan. This will not be the case in e-challan system,” said Athar Hussain, a traffic sub-inspector.

“The contact and address details of most vehicle owners are not updated. We are trying to ensure that this information is updated,” said the SP.

Helmet for pillion riders mandatory from Nov 1

LUCKNOW: From November 1 this year, wearing helmet will be mandatory for both riders on two-wheelers.

“To reduce casualties due to head injuries in accidents, we are going to make helmet mandatory for pillion riders as well from November 1,” said Deepak Ratan, IG (traffic).

In some cities of UP, the traffic department has started issuing challans if the pillion rider is seen without a helmet.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:41 IST