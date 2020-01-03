e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 04, 2020
Home / Cities / Trains on CR disrupted due to LC damage at Ambivli

Trains on CR disrupted due to LC damage at Ambivli

cities Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:56 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Trains were disrupted during early hours of Friday after a vehicle near Ambivli station clashed with the level crossing (LC) boom. This led to damage in the overhead wire, affecting local train services between Kalyan and Kasara on the Central line.

Local train services resumed an hour later after repair work.

“The traffic was delayed as a road vehicle dashed at Ambivli LC no. 48, causing damage to the LC boom and overhead wire, ” said an official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

He added, “Restoration work was completed and traffic resumed within an hour”

“The incident took place at 5am and affected the local services moving towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). However, it resumed by 6.10am,” said a Railway official.

Along with local train services, a few long-distance trains were also delayed due to the repair work on the LC boom.

“The dumper (MH04 FD8301) which clashed with the boom was taken into custody by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers and a case was registered under relevant sections of The Railways Act,” said a senior official from CR.

top news
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
‘Ensure security of Sikh community’: India on stone pelting at Pak gurdwara
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Trump talks of war in cryptic tweet after top Iran commander’s death
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Rohingyas in J-K not shielded by CAA, will be deported, says Jitendra Singh
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
Vodka bottle in dead woman’s room leads cops to killer in Bengal: Police
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
‘Won’t move back an inch even if...’: Amit Shah to Oppn on CAA
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Kia Motors hikes prices of Seltos by up to ₹35,000
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
Watch: Mob surrounds, threatens to occupy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pak
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities