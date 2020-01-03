Trains on CR disrupted due to LC damage at Ambivli

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 23:56 IST

Trains were disrupted during early hours of Friday after a vehicle near Ambivli station clashed with the level crossing (LC) boom. This led to damage in the overhead wire, affecting local train services between Kalyan and Kasara on the Central line.

Local train services resumed an hour later after repair work.

“The traffic was delayed as a road vehicle dashed at Ambivli LC no. 48, causing damage to the LC boom and overhead wire, ” said an official from Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

He added, “Restoration work was completed and traffic resumed within an hour”

“The incident took place at 5am and affected the local services moving towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). However, it resumed by 6.10am,” said a Railway official.

Along with local train services, a few long-distance trains were also delayed due to the repair work on the LC boom.

“The dumper (MH04 FD8301) which clashed with the boom was taken into custody by Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers and a case was registered under relevant sections of The Railways Act,” said a senior official from CR.