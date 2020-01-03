Transgender, queer groups march against CAA, NRC

cities

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:12 IST

New Delhi

Anger against the Citizenship Amendment Act and possibility of a pan-India NRC exercise continued to simmer on Friday, with a number of transgender and queer groups hitting the streets to take part in a march to voice their dissent.

“We are still fighting for our identity in this country and now we are being asked for papers to prove our citizenship,” said Vivek Azad, a transman who now works for the rights of the transgender community. “That is why are opposing this law,” Azad added.

While the capital has been witnessing protests over the amended citizenship law for over a month, transgender and queer groups marched for the first time on Friday to raise their voices against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the possibility of National Register of Citizens exercise in India. The march, from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, was called by several women’s rights and transgender/queer groups on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, who is considered as India’s foremost feminists.

“Some of my documents were burnt by my family after I had an altercation with them. How do I get those back? Those who left their homes, like me, are fighting for our basic rights and existence. And now we are being made to fight for our citizenship too,” Azad said at Jantar Mantar.

His concerns were echoed by several other transpersons who said CAA would cause problems for the community, which already is deprived of opportunities due to discrimination faced by them. Many also raised the issue of not having documents aligned to the names and gender of their choice, due to lack of sensitivity among officials.

“Since they are forced to leave their homes at a very early age and drop out of schools due to violence and transphobia, they don’t have the crucial documents,” said Pavel Sagolsem, a non-binary gender activist.

Many also said that the amended act grants citizenship on the basis of religion and doesn’t specify about the transgender community from other countries. “They talk about granting citizenship to certain religions from just three countries. But what about the LGBT Muslims from these countries?” asked Ray R, a transwoman studying law in Delhi University. “I am studying here and even then my documents are not aligned to my gender. The situation is worse for others who don’t have that privilege.”

“When we come out, we are ostracised by our families. Now due to lack of documents, we will be put in detention centres. The community is being made to suffer both ways,” she said.

Meanwhile, anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia continued for the 20th day on Friday. Jamia students on Friday held a candle-light vigil from the varsity to Shaheen Bagh — where protests are continuing despite a section of organisers backing out of the agitation a day earlier.