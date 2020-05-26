e-paper
Tribal bhawans to soon reopen in Himachal

Updated: May 26, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Two months after the countrywide lockdown was enforced to combat coronavirus pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to reopen the tribal bhawans to facilitate the people of tribal regions visiting the urban areas for medical treatment.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday addressed the members of different panchayati raj institutions of tribal Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and remote Pangi region of Chamba district.

Thakur said that the state government would soon start the functioning of Tribal Bhawan at Shimla so that tribal people coming to Shimla for treatment and for any emergent situation could get boarding and lodging facilities there.

CM said that the elected representatives of the panchayati raj institutions were playing a vital role not only in development of the rural areas but also ensuring that the villages stay safe from Covid-19. He said that most of the Panchayats have also done great work in motivating the people to maintain social distancing and also for using face masks.

Jai Ram Thakur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing ₹20 lakh crore economic reforms package for the country. He said that the package envisages the welfare of all sections of the society and has something to offer for each and every sector. He said that the state would be immensely benefitted by this package. He said that ₹40,000 crore additional funds have been provided for MGNREGA which would definitely help in generating more employment opportunities in the rural areas besides improving developmental infrastructure in these areas of the state.

“The fourth phase of lockdown has forced us to rethink that we all have to live with this virus, thus start our economic activities for strengthening the economy,” he said.

He added that the state government also provided certain relaxations in the curfew so that economic activities could be started in the state in a phased manner.

Jai Ram Thakur said that lakh of Himachali students, workers and other people were stranded in different parts of the country. He said the state was committed to their welfare. He said that this has resulted in a sharp increase in the number of corona cases in the state. He said that all the people coming from other parts of the country were being kept under quarantine.

