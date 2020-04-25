Tricity buzz: HT reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:11 IST

DOES MESSAGE ON THE ROAD DRIVE HOME THE POINT?

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s latest move to paint the city roads with corona messages has left Chandigarhians divided. After mayor Raj Bala Malik shared one such photo on Twitter, a user, Sandeep Kumar, applauded the initiative and added that similar marking should be done on inner roads of sectors. Another user, Balvinder Singh, termed it “a useless publicity stunt” and waste of public money, particularly when there was no one on the roads during the lockdown. The MC’s aim was to appeal to people to stay safe indoors.

IN CORONA TIMES, MOHALI COUNCILLORS BID ADIEU ONLINE

There were no hugs and camaraderie when the term of the Mohali municipal corporation ended. Councillors complained that Covid-19 had even robbed them of the chance to bid a proper adieu as the meet was held via video-conference on Saturday. City mayor Kulwant Singh admitted, “We never imagined our five-year term will get over like this. Anyway, we hope to win again and return to the House.”

(With photo by Keshav Singh)

WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING WENT FOR A TOSS AT PARIDA’S MEET

UT adviser Manoj Parida was invited to inaugurate the residents’ initiative to seal Sector 40 the other day, but social distancing went for a toss as soon as he arrived. The residents were keen to interact with the adviser and the police had a tough time trying to control the situation. Media personnel also milled around, clicking pictures. Safety anyone?

COPS, MEDIA FORGET TO KEEP THE DISTANCE

Old habits die hard. Social distancing is forgotten every time the media and police come together for a press conference, even in these challenging times. Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Baniwal and SSP Nilambari Jagadale were at Jama Masjid in Sector 20 on Friday to distribute small carpets (mausala) and dates on the eve of the holy month of Ramzan. The senior police officers and journalists were seen interacting with each other without keeping the preventive measures in mind.

With photo

‘APNA TIME AAEGA’: MESSAGE ON THE MASK

We are dealing with a health emergency that has shaken the world. Countries are under lockdown and everyone is grappling to control the spread of coronavirus. Masks, which help control the spread of the virus, have become a part of our attire. While different kinds of face masks have flooded the market, home-made ones are preferred. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore have advised people to wear home-made masks. Some people are going a step ahead by decorating their newest accessory by painting it and affixing colourful laces. A youngster at a local dispensary the other day, stole the thunder with his mask that read: “Apna time aaega (Our time will come)”.

WHEN PGIMER ADMINISTRATION HEAVED A SIGH OF RELIEF

The authorities at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, heaved a sigh of relief after 54 healthcare workers, including 18 doctors, tested negative for Covid-19. The medics were posted at the intensive care unit of the institute’s advanced paediatric centre where a pre-operative test on six-month-old girl for Covid-19 turned out positive. The institute had earlier drawn flak from the employees’ union for ‘negligence’ after two healthcare workers in the suspected patients ward tested positive. UT adviser Manoj Parida also tweeted in support of the PGIMER administration, stating that the institute’s top brass is hurt by the criticism. However, in a reply to a tweet asking him to take charge of the autonomous institute under the Disaster Management Act, he replied that he will do so if things do not improve.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Vivek Gupta, Tanbir Dhaliwal, Rajanbir Singh, Shub Karman Dhaliwal, and Amanjeet Singh