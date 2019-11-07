e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

Tried and failed method: Police remove barricade

  Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:03 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
Hindustantimes
         

Last week, traffic police put barricades to divide the crowded Subhash bridge in Kalyan to streamline vehicle movement. This did not ease traffic movement and the cops have removed the barricades.

This was the third time in two years that the Kalyan traffic police used the same method to decongest Subhash bridge, and failed.

“The barricades were removed on Tuesday. As the bridge is narrow, the barricades made it difficult for heavy vehicles or buses to move smoothly. This affected the traffic movement. We noticed that the barricades at times would add to the traffic congestion,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West).

Subhash bridge connects Kalyan east and west. Last week, traffic police put up barricades to divide the two lanes on the bridge.

Although traffic personnel have been deployed on the stretch, the road is still congested.

“This is not the first time that the police are experimenting with barricades. The bridge is too narrow for the increasing number of vehicles. An alternative route or an additional lane will only help solve the traffic issue,” said Raghav Mohan, 35, resident of Paar Naka, Kalyan.

Motorists said the 15-minute drive takes an hour.

“Last week, it took more time when the barricades were put up,” said Anil Thampi, 42, a resident of Badlapur.

The bridge is 20 years old and narrow to accommodate the increasing traffic. Around 8,000 vehicles ply on the route per hour. There is no alternative route for commuters other than this bridge to cross from east to west of Kalyan.

top news
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
Ahead of Kartarpur corridor ceremony, India flags terror threat concern with Pak
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
You’re letting people die: SC to states on pollution
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
Pawar rules out support to Sena; BJP meets guv today
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
‘I told you so… Pakistan has hidden agenda’: Amarinder Singh on Bhindranwale row
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
Woman called by jail warden to see ‘ailing’ husband, then gang- raped
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
For All Mankind review: One small step for TV, one giant leap for Apple
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
‘Consensus on CM post reached before polls’: Shiv Sena refuses to budge
trending topics
Ayodhya VerdictSara Ali KhanIBPS SO RecruitmentAlia BhattSSC MTS Result 2019Devendra FadnavisPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneLaal Singh ChaddhaIndia vs Bangladesh

don't miss

latest news

India News