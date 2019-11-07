Tried and failed method: Police remove barricade

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:03 IST

Last week, traffic police put barricades to divide the crowded Subhash bridge in Kalyan to streamline vehicle movement. This did not ease traffic movement and the cops have removed the barricades.

This was the third time in two years that the Kalyan traffic police used the same method to decongest Subhash bridge, and failed.

“The barricades were removed on Tuesday. As the bridge is narrow, the barricades made it difficult for heavy vehicles or buses to move smoothly. This affected the traffic movement. We noticed that the barricades at times would add to the traffic congestion,” said Sukhdev Patil, senior traffic police inspector, Kalyan (West).

Subhash bridge connects Kalyan east and west. Last week, traffic police put up barricades to divide the two lanes on the bridge.

Although traffic personnel have been deployed on the stretch, the road is still congested.

“This is not the first time that the police are experimenting with barricades. The bridge is too narrow for the increasing number of vehicles. An alternative route or an additional lane will only help solve the traffic issue,” said Raghav Mohan, 35, resident of Paar Naka, Kalyan.

Motorists said the 15-minute drive takes an hour.

“Last week, it took more time when the barricades were put up,” said Anil Thampi, 42, a resident of Badlapur.

The bridge is 20 years old and narrow to accommodate the increasing traffic. Around 8,000 vehicles ply on the route per hour. There is no alternative route for commuters other than this bridge to cross from east to west of Kalyan.