Triple Talaq: Kurukshetra man, parents booked

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 01:21 IST

In the first triple talaq case in Kurukshetra district after it became a criminal offence, police on Monday booked a 30-year-old man along with his parents.

The 25-year-old wife, who is also mother of a three-year-old boy, alleged that her husband also thrashed and threatened her of dire circumstances.

In her police complaint, the victim, Nazma, who belongs to Ladwa, stated that she had married Mohammad Mukarram of Mustapur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh about five years ago.

She said they later shifted to Ladwa and took an accommodation on rent.

She alleged that few months after her marriage, her husband and in-laws started harassing her for dowry, while her parents had given them ₹1.5 lakh and a Maruti Alto car.

“On August 9, Mukarram asked me to get ₹16 lakh through my father as he wanted to go abroad. But I objected and called my mother to our house. My husband thrashed me and gave me instant triple talaq in front of my mother and left the house,” Nazma said.

Nazma’s mother Husna said, “Mukarram had come home on August 11 for Eid, but left without talking to anybody. After waiting for him for a week, we filed a police complaint,”

She said they had filed a police complaint on August 17, but Mukarram could not be arrested as he was in Jaipur.

When contacted, Ladwa police station in-charge Surender Singh said, “On Nazma’s complaint, we have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Sections 406, 498 A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband Mukarram, father in law, mother in law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law. “

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 01:21 IST