e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured

Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:01 IST
HTC
HTC
         

PUNE: A 64-year-old restaurant owner was left with a fractured leg after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler as he was crossing a junction in Khed on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as Ramesh Vithoba Gore a resident of Chakan.

The driver fled the spo,t however, the injured man was rushed to a hospital by onlookers.

“The case was registered only yesterday (Monday) night. We had called his children but they could not come in today.

The container truck is suspected to be registered in Hingoli area of Maharashtra.

“There is a chowk that brings traffic from three major roads to one place, where the accident happened. There is a signal but the traffic is also heavy. One road brings traffic from Pune, Shikrapur, Talegaon; the other brings traffic from Ambethan, and one connects Chakan to highway. And a little ahead of the accident spot, a flyover begins. It’s an accident-prone chowk,” said Police Naik S Chaudhury of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134, and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station against the unidentified container driver.

top news
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
No midway, just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ from Amit Shah at today’s meeting, says farmers’ leader
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly effective with no safety issues’: US regulator
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
‘Longest in 3 yrs’: Agencies to probe Christchurch shooter’s stay in India
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In