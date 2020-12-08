Truck collides with bike; rider’s leg fractured

cities

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:01 IST

PUNE: A 64-year-old restaurant owner was left with a fractured leg after a truck rammed into his two-wheeler as he was crossing a junction in Khed on Saturday.

The injured man was identified as Ramesh Vithoba Gore a resident of Chakan.

The driver fled the spo,t however, the injured man was rushed to a hospital by onlookers.

“The case was registered only yesterday (Monday) night. We had called his children but they could not come in today.

The container truck is suspected to be registered in Hingoli area of Maharashtra.

“There is a chowk that brings traffic from three major roads to one place, where the accident happened. There is a signal but the traffic is also heavy. One road brings traffic from Pune, Shikrapur, Talegaon; the other brings traffic from Ambethan, and one connects Chakan to highway. And a little ahead of the accident spot, a flyover begins. It’s an accident-prone chowk,” said Police Naik S Chaudhury of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 134, and 177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Chakan police station against the unidentified container driver.