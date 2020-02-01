e-paper
Truck driver arrested with weapons in Uran

cities Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested a 45-year-old truck driver with two country-made pistols and six live cartridges from Uran on Wednesday when he was attempting to sell the firearms.

The accused Rajeshkumar Bind, a resident of Wadala, was arrested from Navghar village in Uran.

The police received a tip-off that Bind would be arriving to sell the firearms.

When he was frisked, the police found that Bind had with him two country-made pistols with ‘Made in Japan’ and ‘Made in USA’ embossed on them.

Cartridges were also recovered from him.

He has been booked under Indian Arms Act and has been remanded in police custody till February 3.

“We are investigating the case,” said the police.

